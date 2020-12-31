Huawei, IDC collaborate on a new whitepaper on autonomous driving network

According to IDC’s latest whitepaper, ‘Leveraging the Autonomous Driving Datacenter Network Index’ sponsored by Huawei, more than 90% of enterprises claim that they pursue fully autonomous networks for service agility, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness

As highlighted in the report, the autonomous driving data centre network helps enterprises rebuild network architecture and operating mode and improve service resilience and continuity. The report also provides suggestions on how enterprises can promote and gradually achieve comprehensive automation, regardless of their current level of DCN automation.

To understand the level of automation, challenges and opportunities of enterprise data centre networks, Huawei commissioned IDC to investigate the current status of 205 enterprise data centre networks in different industries. The survey looked at different network scales, defined data centre network automation levels, and explored possible ways to implement full automation.

IDC asked respondents to identify what was driving their need for data centre network automation. Application and business continuity and resilience (between data centres/clouds) were at the top of the list, cited by some 45% of respondents. IDC believes this result has been accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led organisations to prioritise business resilience and continuity as they focus on keeping digital lights on during an unforeseen crisis.