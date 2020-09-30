Huawei to build Abu Dhabi Municipality’s disaster recovery data centre

Created: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 07:14

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) has chosen to partner with telecom company Huawei to build an uptime TIER- IV Municipal Disaster Recovery Data Centre

Municipal data centres are crucial in the age of rapid digital transformation, providing not only government office services but also resident information management and municipal services. Simply put, data centres are indispensable for community life.

Huawei said that ADM’s legacy data centre setup was unable to meet future development requirements, given the influx of vast amounts of new services and the massive increase in data volume. The issue of how to improve the reliability, security and sustainability of the data centre has become an urgent focus for ADM.

Building the disaster recovery data centre

Huawei FusionModule2000 was the first data centre to receive Uptime TIER-Ready IV certification. Local construction engineers only needed to carry out a simple on-site installation, as this modular data centre was prefabricated in the factory and was quickly put online and ready for use.

FusionModule2000 adopts a fully modular design that promotes the sustainable development of municipal services, with flexible capacity expansion for a range of subsystems, from power supply to cooling and IT cabinets. Uptime Insight officially granted Uptime TIER-IV design certification to ADM’s Municipal Disaster Recovery Data Centre on 6 May 2020.

Ahamd Abdulsamad Alhammadi, acting director of the technical planning department, Abu Dhabi Municipality, said, “Our digitalisation journey with Huawei has transformed our operations, building more resilience and convenience throughout the Municipality.

“The TIER IV disaster recovery data centre, jointly built with Huawei, fully demonstrates the industry’s most advanced solutions and impeccable customer service. We are guided in our digitalisation by the vision of the UAE’s leadership to enhance our community through technology. Huawei is our partner of choice, and we look forward to future cooperation with them.”