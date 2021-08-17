IFC grants US$20mn to Intelvision Limited to strengthen broadband services

Created: Tuesday, 17 August 2021 08:31

IFC has granted a loan of upto U$10mn to Intelvision, provider of data, internet, VoIP and pay-TV services, and another loan of US$10mn, mobilised from its partners, under the Joint Loan Portfolio Programme (MCPP), for a new cable system that will strengthen the broadband internet network and digital service offering in the Seychelles

This funding will allow Intelvision to lease a new cable, currently under construction by Vodafone Carrier Services. The new cable sytem will be a part of the 2Africa cable, one of the largest submarine cable projects in the world, which stretches over 37,000 km and connects 26 countries on several continents.

"I think it will revolutionise the way we experience the internet here in Seychelles. We are pleased to work together with Vodafone and IFC amidst the challenges of the pandemic. Our aim is to enhance the telecommunication infrastructure of Seychelles and strengthen our digital offering to the people of Seychelles," said Mukesh Valabhji, chairman, Intelvision. "Our innovative products and services will continue to add value to the ever-growing demands for internet connectivity. We have been at the forefront of offering affordable connectivity solutions to the Seychelles Nation and we intend to continue on the same path," he added.

The new cable system will deliver more than 600Gbps of international bandwidth to Intelvision and will represent a significant step-up for connectivity speeds in Seychelles. The cable will also increase the speed and capacity of Intelvision's existing fibre optic and hybrid fibre coaxial networks.

Through the 15-year lease agreement with Vodafone, Intelvision plans to launch mobile telephony services in Seychelles, a country where most consumers access the internet through a mobile phone. The new cable system will allow Intelvision to expand its terrestrial network by providing 4G and 5G mobile networks to the whole of Mahé and the inner islands.

"Better connectivity is tremendously important for powering economic and societal growth. Vodafone is committed to improving the availability, resilience and speed of internet connections around the world, and this project to link the Seychelles with the ambitious 2Africa subsea cable will underpin future growth for the country and its citizens," said Nick Gliddon, director of Vodafone Carrier Services.

"By working with Intelvision to expand Seychelles' digital offering, we can help the country meet growing demand for internet connectivity while helping to lower prices to build a strong foundation for the country's digital economic development," said Marcelle Ayo, IFC's country manager for Seychelles.