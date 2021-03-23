Intel report highlights the importance of transparency in cyber security

Created: Tuesday, 23 March 2021 10:49

A new report published from Intel, the American multinational corporation and technology company, examines how transparency, security innovation and ongoing security assurance impact purchase decisions

The objective of the study is to show the necessity of transparency during the heightened awareness of cyber threats, combined with regulatory and compliance mandates. Establishing security and privacy in the product is obligatory to give an understanding of security posture to customers. It also unleashes the power of data.

According to Suzy Greenberg, vice-president of Intel product assurance and security, Intel aims to create a bond of trust to its customers and partners to take a transparent approach towards security assurance and innovation.

The report found that 73% of participants stated that their companies are going to purchase technologies and services from technology providers, who are taking charge of finding, mitigating, and communicating security vulnerabilities. 48% of respondents don’t find this much capable technology providers. However, 64% of survey respondents indicated the importance of being transparent about available security updates and mitigations. 47% of respondents stated that their current technology providers are not providing the level of transparency they need. According to 71% of respondents, technology-providers must apply ethical hacking practices to proactively identify and address vulnerabilities.

The report indicates that vendors need to meet with these capabilities, such as ensuring transparency about security updates and available mitigations, identifying the vulnerabilities in their own products and reducing those. The vendors should provide ongoing security assistance and hardware-assisted capabilities to protect the data and distributed workloads.

Security is essential to develop the strongest product. It elevates the reliability of the software and provides the protective additional layer at the foundation to protect against future threats.

Intel’s approach is operated by the extensive report and amalgamation of key learning throughout the development process and practice. As an outcome, Intel’s product ensures security assurance and advanced security capabilities.