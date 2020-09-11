Internet Solutions to rebrand to Dimension Data

Created: Friday, 11 September 2020 06:39

Integrated ICT service provider Internet Solutions is set to rebrand and operate as Dimension Data in all of its operating companies by the end of this year

This is part of the larger plan for Dimension Data to consolidate its businesses, improve efficiency and better deliver the changing technology needs of its customers in Nigeria. Olugbenga Olabiyi was thus appointed as country manager to head the business operations of the company in this country.

Olabiyi has assured customers that the company will continue to deliver services seamlessly and efficiently while the company works through the process of rebranding and integration. He noted that they will focus on developing unique customised IT solutions as well as delivering value-driven services via customer engagement and outstanding technology infrastructure-promoting productivity and business growth.

The Dimension Data Group of companies is also consolidating and rebranding all of its subsidiaries in the Middle East and the rest of Africa where it operates. The realignment saw Richard Hechle, managing director of Internet Solutions, appointed to head the consolidated business for the group in East and West Africa.

Richard Hechle said that consolidating the company’s business will help the company unlock opportunities for greater innovation and give clients the ability to build their futures using game-changing technology.

“Bringing all our people and operating companies together will allow us to effectively and efficiently execute our go-to-market strategy and enable our clients’ success in a digital-first world. This digital-first world is characterised by technologies that are converging to deliver unified, hybrid and holistic solutions for real business impact,” he said.

The group is reorganising around five go-to-market areas to deliver intelligent technology and services that are aligned to our clients’ journeys, including intelligent infrastructure, intelligent workplace and customer experience, intelligent business applications, intelligent innovation and intelligent cybersecurity.