Intigral expands Jawwy TV app and OTT entertainment service into Egypt

Created: Wednesday, 18 November 2020 11:34

Intigral, the leading over the top (OTT) content provider in the MENA region, has announced the expansion of its flagship Jawwy TV app and OTT entertainment service into Egypt through a strategic collaboration with the leading telecom operator, Telecom Egypt “WE”

The Jawwy TV app is available to Egyptian audiences, offering a new digital entertainment platform for viewers.

The expansion is being enabled by a strategic partnership with TPAY MOBILE and a strategic collaboration with the leading telecom operator,Telecom Egypt “WE".

A 30-day free trial of Jawwy TV will be available exclusively to WE subscribers from the date of subscription.

The Jawwy TV app encompasses both linear TV and subscription video on demand (SVOD) offerings, presenting viewers with content titles across multiple genres including Western, Arabic, and Khaleeji series in the form of movies, documentaries, lifestyle shows, and children’s content. It also includes over 50 free-to-air and encrypted channels, such as Rotana, MBC, National Geographic, FOX HD.

Jawwy TV’s extensive video on demand (VOD) library comprises Jawwy TV Exclusive W1 movies, including the latest Egyptian movies as well as Jawwy TV’s exclusive original productions. Additionally, the app offers aggregated content from leading global content providers such as Fox+, StarzPlay, Cartoon Network, Wide Khaliji, and many more.

The app is also packed with features, such as subtitles and audio options in both Arabic and English, parental control tools, rewind features for linear TV content, live TV start over options, a recommendation engine, and the ability to use the app and even play the same content on multiple devices at the same time.

Markus Golder, CEO of Intigral, commented, “We are excited to be entering the Egyptian market, where we will present local audiences with a unique and high-quality OTT viewing experience that will enrich their digital entertainment experiences. Egypt is one of the biggest growth markets for OTT in MENA, and we are keen to seize this potential by presenting world-class digital entertainment offerings that represent Saudi excellence to audiences beyond the GCC region.”

Sahar Salama, founder and CEO of TPAY MOBILE, said, “TPAY MOBILE’s platform provides one simple integration giving digital entertainment players all-inclusive capabilities for bundling, billing, and multi-channel acquisition access to new markets and audiences covering up to 80% of the Middle East and Africa population. What we bring to the table is an easy and convenient fintech solution built for mobile operators to connect even more users with premium digital services like Jawwy TV.”

To subscribe, WE users can visit www.jawwy.tv or send an SMS to the short code 4041 saying ‘sub JW’ for the weekly package or ‘sub JM’ for the monthly package.