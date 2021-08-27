Liquid Intelligent Technologies opens POP connection to Miami

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has opened an internet point of presence in Miami, connecting to the Liquid network via a South Atlantic subsea cable

As part of Liquid’s East-West route between the US and Asia via Africa, the new POP is connected to their 100,000 km of fibre across 11 countries on the continent and another 14 countries via the Operators Alliance Programme and Liquid Satellite Services. This results in customers being able to leverage a better connection to the US, giving them access to Cloud services, OTT resources, Internet content and high-quality voice and video calls with family and business partners.

David Eurin, CEO, Liquid Sea, said, “The new POP in Miami will enable US-based operators, businesses, OTT, Cloud service providers and CDN operators to access 40 data centres across Africa, including nine data centres operated by Africa Data Centres and six operated by Teraco.”

The POP will be hosted at the Equinix data centre in Miami. To guarantee the best level of service, Liquid will peer at Equinix Miami Internet Exchange (MI3 in Boca Raton) with access to 116 potential peers, including most of the largest US companies. Liquid can already provide access to all data centres and millions of destinations in North America through its partnership with ZAYO.

This significant connection comes off the back of the recent announcements of a US$300mn loan by USA-based DFC and a new equity investment of approximately US$90mn by the IFC into Liquid’s data centre capacity expansion in Africa through Africa Data Centres.

With the Miami POP and new direct link across the South Atlantic, latency is expected to fall by 100ms to 163ms. Currently, Cape Town to Miami is sitting at 263ms via Europe. Video calls with family and business partners will be faster and of better quality thanks to a direct, lower latency route.