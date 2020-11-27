MainOne becomes the first Microsoft Azure peering services partner in West Africa

MainOne, a communications services company used for business in West Africa, has announced that it has become the first Microsoft Azure peering services partner in West Africa.

The new Microsoft Azure Peering Service will ensure that enterprises that rely on Microsoft Cloud services, accessed over the public internet, enjoy consistent performance via secured routes. The service will also ensure that customer data is delivered over a dedicated internet connection, rather than public internet on MainOne and Microsoft networks.

MainOne now offers enterprises that can access Microsoft Cloud applications, such as Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Teams, and other SaaS products.

Anil Verma, chief technology officer of MainOne conveyed that the growing migration of its customers to cloud services influenced the company's decision to collaborate with Microsoft, and deploy a predictable and reliable connection with Microsoft Cloud services.

He said, “We have noted that an increasing number of Nigerian enterprises make use of SaaS applications due to the agility and ease of onboarding that it offers. With the impact of the global health pandemic, usage of such applications has further skyrocketed. However, unless Enterprise users put in place the right connectivity solution, cloud access suffers performance degradation over the public Internet. The Microsoft Azure Peering Services service directly addresses the connectivity challenges of accessing Microsoft Cloud applications by providing enterprises with the benefits of MainOne’s dedicated connection with Microsoft."

Jeffrey Cohen, partner programme manager, Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp. said, “We are pleased to extend Microsoft Azure Peering Service with MainOne. The service improves overall connectivity to Microsoft 365 and ensures each customer’s traffic takes the shortest path via MainOne into the nearest edge Point of Presence (PoP) on the Microsoft network."