Mitsumi opens offices in six Francophone African countries

Created: Thursday, 26 August 2021 12:01

Mitsumi Distribution, one of the leading IT, Telco and Enterprise distributors, will expand the company’s presence with the opening of new offices in six Francophone African countries such as Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali and DRC

Furthermore, it will open another five full-fledged offices in Chad, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Gabon and Mitsumi will have representative offices covering the whole Francophone African countries by the end of the year - to better serve and support the region.

The launch of a local presence is part of Mitsumi's ambitious strategy to expand its PanAfrican footprint and commitment to grow its business and create more jobs. With the opening of their full-fledged office and logistics unit; Mitsumi will be well positioned to offer dedicated sales/ business support to their customers and partners as well as tap into the significant market potential to increase their client base.

Mitsumi has won the distribution rights for leading telco brands such as Samsung, Infinix and Tecno – as Africa witnesses’ high growth in telecom sector. It has also as received distribution rights from Lenovo, enabling the company to strengthen its IT consumer product portfolio further.

Chintan Vyas, regional sales head, said, “The opening of our new offices provides us with an important gateway to the West African market, and to support the company’s accelerated business momentum and vision. It also marks a major milestone for Mitsumi, as we are now stronger than ever with our presence in 18 countries across Middle East and Africa.”