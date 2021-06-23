Moro Hub join hands with Intel to accelerate digital transformation

Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), signed a MoU with Intel Corporation to advance collaboration in implementing and accelerating digital transformation initiatives at Moro Hub’s Green Data Centre

The agreement was signed between Marwan Bin Haidar, vice chairman and group CEO of Digital DEWA and Taha Khalifa, territory client computing director at Intel EMEA.

The MoU will strengthen Moro Hub’s IT and technology investments and will enhance the concepts and initiatives in the field of smart solutions. The major focus areas of the MoU include multi-cloud infrastructure, analytics platforms, smart cities, video surveillance, green data centre and other IoT use cases.

“Moro Hub’s initiatives are driven in accordance with the guidelines of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai which aims to make the UAE a hub for Circular Economy. This MoU contributes in our endeavours to make the Green Data Centre into the world’s best and sustainable platform for future tech. As a 10X enabler, Moro Hub has always underlined the importance of strategic partnerships and through this collaboration with Intel Corporation, our goal is to exchange knowledge, share experiences, and deploy impactful strategies that will cement our position as key technology experts locally and globally,” said Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar.

The MoU follows Moro Hub’s initiatives to optimise collaborative solutions on Intel’s architecture and aims to enable the company to benefit from Intel’s expertise on innovative offerings.

Intel will strengthen its cooperation with Moro Hub by sharing best practices and reference architectures from its main customers and partners; providing strategic information on future products and solution roadmaps; conducting workshops and trainings on advanced technology pertaining to its next-generation products and services.