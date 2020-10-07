MTN Zambia signs a partnership with ZTE

Created: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 07:49

ZTE Corporation, an international provider of mobile Internet telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions, has signed a partnership with MTN Zambia, a telecommunications operator in the Middle East and Africa, to build a cross-border optical transmission network backbone in Zambia

ZTE will use technology to build an optical transmission network to connect Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia and the border of Namibia. By providing a large bandwidth to the backbone network, ZTE aims to break the bottleneck of international egress traffic.

In addition, this backbone network will effectively reduce the Megabyte (MB) cost of accessing Internet data, greatly improving user experience and increasing economic benefits.

As a reliable partner of MTN Zambia, ZTE will provide MTN Zambia with an industry-leading, customised optical transmission network solution using ZTE’s ZXONE 9700 G2K system based on its in-house chipsets. In addition, this system can provide over-100 G wide bandwidth and Optical Time Domain Reflectometer features.

Bart Hofker, MTN Zambia CEO, said, “In our pursuit to create a digital global hub in Zambia, we are happy to announce the construction of fibre connectivity from Lusaka through Sesheke to Mongu which will make Zambia a major transit point to international destinations. This partnership will help us provide stability on our network and cheaper Internet for our customers to connect with family, friends and colleagues.”

ZTE will also offer a full range of devices with large bandwidth (up to 1T/slot), low power consumption and small size to fully meet MTN Zambia’s high availability, high reliability and high integration requirements for the next-generation carrier network. In addition, this backbone network also has high scalability for future developments.

Dong Renjie, CEO of ZTE Zambia, said, “We will be committed to working with MTN Zambia to promote the upgrade of its networks and build the most advanced and leading digital communication network in Zambia.”