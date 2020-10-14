Nigeria’s Tizeti expands Internet access with Cambium Networks wireless technology

Cambium Networks, a provider of wireless networking solutions, has announced it is supplying Wi-Fi operator Tizeti Network Limited with an end-to-end wireless fabric solution

Cambium will help Tizeti expand its ISP operations in Africa’s most populous nation and meet customers’ increased demand for quality and high-speed connectivity, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cambium equipment will also be deployed in Ghana as Tizeti expands its coverage of Express Wi-Fi.

The company is now expanding its network with Cambium’s cnPilot Wi-Fi access points, ePMP fixed wireless wide area distribution, and cnMaestro cloud-based management platform. By using solar power at most of its sites, Tizeti is able to deploy a highly resilient network quickly, despite challenging local conditions. As part of this effort, Tizeti has also begun to deploy Cambium technology in Ghana to deliver gigabit broadband over wireless.

Kendall Ananyi, founder and CEO at Tizeti, said, “As we continue to invest in our core infrastructure to bring affordable, high-speed internet access to local communities around the country, end-to-end wireless solutions like Cambium’s comprising Wi-Fi access and fixed wireless broadband backhaul will be key to help us deliver the high performance and reliability our customers expect at a lower cost.”

Martín de la Serna, regional vice-president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said, “With their highly capital-efficient business model, Tizeti has rapidly deployed a complete Cambium wireless fabric solution in record time and under budget. We look forward to supporting their ongoing acceleration across Nigeria, Ghana, and beyond.”

Express Wi-Fi is a Facebook Connectivity platform that enables mobile operators and Internet service providers to offer fast, affordable and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity and to build, operate, expand and monetize their network in a sustainable and scalable manner. As an official channel partner for the Express Wi-Fi platform, Cambium is enhancing its customers’ services by working with service providers on the rapid deployment of Express Wi-Fi.