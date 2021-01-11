Nokia, Zain KSA smarten up Saudi homes and offices with 5G-powered FWA and Wi-Fi 6

Nokia has announced an expansion of its strategic 5G partnership with Zain KSA to launch 60,000 FastMile 5G Gateway 3.1 with eSIM across Saudi Arabia over the next 12 months

The gateways will deliver stronger signals, better connectivity, and ultra-high data speeds to every corner of the kingdom’s homes and offices. The move enables Zain KSA to support smart home and office adoption in the country with enhanced connectivity for smart devices through 5G and Wi-Fi 6, ensuring improved customer experience.

Nokia FastMile 5G gateways take advantage of the company’s self-optimising mesh Wi-Fi 6 solution for real time Wi-Fi performance optimisation. The gateways ensure a much quicker and easier account setup by using the latest eSIM technology that allows users to avoid acquiring and installing a physical SIM card. This deployment is the first time eSIM has been used in a 5G fixed wireless access solution.

AbdulRahman bin Hamad AlMufadda, chief technology officer at Zain KSA, said, “Rolling out our new 5G fixed wireless access routers comes in line with our digital transformation and 5G expansion strategy reiterating our role in serving the kingdom’s society. From the start, our mission was to strengthen the 5G experience in the kingdom into two levels: horizontally, concerned with spreading the 5G network across the largest possible geographical scale.

“Vertically, through 5G fixed wireless access solutions to enable homes and offices with the best and most reliable broadband experience available. In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 we will continue to invest further to enable the digital sector and the national digital transformation namely through cloud computing, IoT, and AI; while simultaneously aiming to become the digital service provider of choice in the kingdom.”

Sandra Motley, president of fixed networks division at Nokia, said, “Zain KSA is joining the leading operators around the world, in providing the 5G fixed wireless access to deliver a gigabit experience to consumers and businesses alike. The combination of FastMile 5G Gateways and self-optimising mesh Wi-Fi 6 technology means that Zain KSA is delivering a new and unmatched 5G experience to everyone, at every corner in homes and offices.”

Both companies are committed to extending their cooperation on 5G to achieve the best possible coverage, stability and bandwidth for Saudi Arabia. Zain KSA, one of the world’s pioneering 5G network operators, ranked as the largest 5G rollout out in Saudi, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and fourth globally. It has an established relationship with Nokia where in June 2019 the two companies announced a three-year deal to rollout 5G to thousands of sites using Nokia’s comprehensive portfolio, introducing 5G using 2.6 GHz and 3.5 GHz along with massive multiple-input multiple-output (mMIMO) to deliver enhanced network capacity and coverage with enhanced data speeds. The deal also introduced E-Band microwave in certain areas to allow for ultra-high-capacity backhaul networks.