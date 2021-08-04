NuRAN signs MoU with MTN and Telinno

Created: Wednesday, 04 August 2021 10:04

NuRAN Wireless Inc, a supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, has signed a MOU with MTN to develop rural sites under the network-as-a-service model (NAAS) in South Sudan

This is for the deployment of sites through the build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) revenue share model.

Pursuant to the terms of the MTN MOU, the parties intend to install a minimum of 250 rural networking sites in South Sudan within the next 24 months, subject to the conclusion of a definitive agreement with a ten-year term within four months of the signature of the MoU. The agreement is intended to provide mobile connectivity solutions through the NuRAN NAAS model.

The NuRAN NAAS model facilitates network expansion for mobile operators by managing and controlling the build, operation, and maintenance of cellular sites along with associated capital expenditures.

The sites are then monetised by providing connectivity on a paid for service basis. Leveraging its carrier-grade mobile network infrastructure solutions as well as its extensive expertise in the building of cost-effective cellular infrastructure, NuRAN is able to setup network operations from the ground up with an exceptional return on investment.

Apart from this agreement, NuRAN has signed another MoU with Telinno-Consulting Limited for the deployment of rural sites under the NAAS in Mali, West Africa and with Sierra Leone Telecommunication Company Limited in Sierra Leone, West Africa for the deployment of sites through the BOOT revenue share model.

“Geo-marketing specialists have already begun scouting the country and pinpointing specific areas which require and necessitate mobile connectivity. NuRAN’s overall stated goal is to deploy a minimum 10,000 sites within five years. Arrangements like these, where we partner up with companies such as Telinno and Sierra Tel, will help us to fast-track our mission of bridging the digital divide within the targeted timelines,” stated Denis Lambert, vice-president sales and business development.