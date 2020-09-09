Orange Egypt, Ministry of Education to launch a digital platform for e-lessons

Created: Wednesday, 09 September 2020 07:33

The Ministry of Education and Technical Education has signed a cooperation protocol with Orange Egypt to provide hosting services and the cloud infrastructure needed to run and manage a digital e-lesson platform

The protocol was signed in the presence of Shawky, minister of Education and Technical Education and Yasser Shaker, Orange Egypt’s CEO and managing director.

The agreement includes the development of an educational platform by the Ministry of Education to display educational content for students, identify the necessary technical hosting needs and the necessary infrastructure to launch the platform, and provide the digital content to be made available on the platform in line with the vision and strategy of the ministry in this regard.

In addition, Orange will provide the platform with all the modern technologies needed to host content through its data hosting centres, in coordination with the Ministry, and will provide the cloud infrastructure necessary to operate and manage the platform. Orange cash will also be used as a means to pay the platform fees via smartphones.

Tarek Shawky, minister of education, said, “This step comes within the framework of the ministry’s keenness to provide alternatives teaching methods for students, where the ministry launched more than one digital library and a platform to broadcast educational lessons to our students since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, the Ministry also launched a platform to broadcast final reviews for high school students for various subjects.”

Shawky added that all of these procedures are part of an integrated strategy to develop the education system as the Ministry adopts new policies based on modern technological and educational means to implement the state’s comprehensive plan to overcome any possible repercussions of the novel COVID-19.