Out There Media partners with MTN Ghana

Created: Monday, 02 August 2021 09:04

Global mobile advertising company Out There Media (OTM) has partnered with MTN Ghana to provide digital advertising services for its customers

MTN Ghana will adopt OTM’s award-winning mobile engagement technology platform, Mobucks, and leverage its network of brands and brand agencies, driving advertiser interaction and engagement with its 25 million subscribers in Ghana, three times the reach of Facebook in Ghana.

OTM’s proprietary mobile technology Mobucks is expected to enable MTN Ghana to bring its customers targeted and interactive messaging campaigns from their chosen brands and agency partners. MTN’s telco insights and wide reach combined with Mobucks’s precise targeting and personalisation capabilities will enable “micro-targeting at scale” for its future brand clients.

Several brand partners have signed up to be among the launch partners and innovation leaders on the Mobucks platform including Cadbury Richoco, Glitz Natural Care, Mandela Mile, Marie Stopes, Mycare Mobile, Odibets and PharmaAccess. One project came from Cadbury Richoco which ran a mobile messaging campaign to raise awareness for its national educational support programme “My Ghana, My Pride,” by inviting school children to enter an essay competition to win scholarship funding. The campaign achieved an average Click Through Rate (CTR) of 5.5% beating current industry benchmarks for campaign engagement levels.

“Ghana has the highest mobile penetration rate in West Africa, and mobile technology plays an increasingly important role here,” said Dario Bianchi, digital transformation lead at MTN Ghana.

“As MTN works towards becoming a digital operator by 2023, it is extremely important that we partner with the best brands to bring our customers the right content, to enhance their digital experience and enable them to enjoy modern connected life. Out There Media is the perfect partner for this, combining its technology with our data and our reach to deliver impactful engaging, interactive and innovative mobile advertising campaigns for our subscribers.”