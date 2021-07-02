Paratus Africa rolls out data center in Zambia

The Paratus Group has announced to open its state-of-the-art data centre in Lusaka, Zambia

Barney Harmse, group CEO for Paratus, said, “Our data centre rollout is just the next phase in supplying customers with the best possible services. When Covid first hit our continent, we had already put services in place to meet their changing needs, so they could always confidently connect and access their data securely. With two operational data centres in Angola and the upcoming launch of our latest data centre in Zambia, we have the experience to offer services to businesses and multi-nationals in the region, giving them access to the latest best technology and 24/7 security.”

The Paratus data centre in Angola has been in operation since 2019. Flavio Bressan, director of Marketing in Angola, said, “We have been running a well-equipped data centre for the past two years. During this time, we have been able to identify, discuss and fix issues; introduce new products; measure our performance; audit our customers; and be able to offer everything businesses need to run an entirely secure off-site business.”

The data centre in Zambia is due to open this month. It will be the most advanced DC in the country, and managing director of Paratus Zambia, Marius van Vuuren is confident about its success. “We have really pushed the boundaries for this DC, and we have ticked every box of requirements and assurances. We will store and protect client data 24/7; house and physically protect all equipment and computer systems; handle the off-site migration; and offer an array of add-on services and features.”

Paratus Group will also soon open a data centre in Namibia too. Managing director of Paratus Namibia, Andrew Hall said, “Such is the demand that, despite being in the construction stages, we have already signed up a large number of tenants. This is testament to their confidence in Paratus providing them with total data security.” The data centre in Namibia will be Tier 3 by design and will incorporate green building design elements, to reduce environmental impact.