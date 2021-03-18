Paratus Mozambique accelerates connectivity through strong infrastructure

Created: Thursday, 18 March 2021 08:12

Paratus Mozambique is accelerating its connectivity portfolios in a number of developing regions with an aim to provide reliable and quality internet connection

“ICT infrastructure has become the basic building block of our modern society,” explained Paratus Mozambique managing director, Rui Costa. “It is a powerful engine of growth in the region where the costs for telecommunications is still very high. Our core mission is to ultimately close the digital divide through investing in infrastructure to provide and improve connectivity in the region,” he added.

Paratus Mozambique is trail blazing throughout the region by leveraging their extensive network footprint as well as their partnership with one of the biggest global wireless broadband hardware manufacturing companies, RADWIN, to strengthen businesses’ connections. In addition to offering businesses Fiber and Microwave solutions through its own 3.5 gHz spectrum band, the telco operator also offers reliable VSAT solutions that can connect businesses anywhere.

“We don’t believe in compromising when it comes to your ensuring your business is connected,” according to Costa.

“For us, investing in quality and reliable infrastructure has become custom to how we do business. We are thinking big about connecting Mozambique to the world.”