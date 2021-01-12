Quectel announces new 5G modules to boost 5G commercialisation

Created: Tuesday, 12 January 2021 06:02

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading global provider of IoT modules, has announced during CES 2021 that the company has launched three new 5G New Radio modules (NR) Sub-6GHz, including the RM500Q-AE, the RM502Q-AE and AE-RM505Q to drive the mass deployment of smart connections 5G worldwide

Leveraging the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 commercial 5G modem, the three modules include super fast speed, low latency, enhanced carrier aggregation (CA) technology, and are now ready for sampling to support a wide range of enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and IoT applications such as fixed wireless access (FWA), 4K/8K live streaming, online meeting applications, telemedicine, intelligent transport and industrial IoT (IIoT).

Capable of operating in both autonomous (SA) and non-autonomous (NSA) modes, the three modules support worldwide coverage of 5G NR Sub-6GHz, LTE-A and WCDMA frequency bands and offer reliable 5G solutions for IoT customers all around the world. Among the other main features of the modules are:

-Cover global 5G frequency bands

-Multi-gigabit data rates, up to 5.0 Gbps

-DL 4 x 4 MIMO for 5G NR and LTE-A bands

-Multi-constellation GNSS features

-Abundant interfaces: USB 3.0 / 3.1, PCIe 3.0 and eSIM

-Form factor M.2, compatible with Quectel LTE-A Cat 6 / Cat 12 / Cat 16 modules

The three modules also integrate GNSS capabilities, with the RM505Q-AE supporting active GPS L1/L5 signals for more accurate positioning services. This ensures that industrial terminals, such as rugged tablet PCs and integrated computers, can operate in environments with weak signals, such as valleys, forests and urban canyons.

Currently, RM502Q-AE has completed IC / FCC / PTCRB / GCF / RED / RCM certifications, while RM500Q-AE and RM505Q-AE have completed CE / RCM certifications. These mandatory approvals with global release firmware (FW) help customers quickly enter each local market and reduce their cost of device development and certification.