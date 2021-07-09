Raxio Group announces data centre investment in Mozambique

The Raxio Group, a premier pan-African data centre developer and operator, has announced that it is establishing and investing in ‘Raxio Mozambique,’ with a data centre in Mozambique

Set to be commissioned during 2022, Raxio Mozambique’s first facility will be located approximately 20 KM from downtown Maputo at the Beluluane Industrial Park, ideally situated to meet both primary and disaster recovery needs of a wide range of customers. The park benefits from ideal power and connectivity infrastructure ensuring a stable and highly-connected operating environment for the facility.

In line with Raxio’s other facilities across the continent, Raxio Mozambique’s first facility will be fully equipped with industry best in cooling technology, security, caging, AC/DC power compatibility and redundancy in a 99.982% uptime environment.

In addition to providing an ideal environment for the leading industries across Mozambique, Raxio Mozambique will be a critical feature to the country’s digital backbone. Through Raxio’s cross connect service, mobile network operators, ISPs and carriers will be able to interconnect to each other and their customers, reducing the cost of access across the country while stabilising connectivity at improved speeds, at a time when new submarine cables will also be providing Mozambique with enhanced international connectivity.

Raxio has teamed up with Africa Century Real Estate for this project, an experienced local investor and developer of residential, office and commercial properties in Mozambique. As digital transformation grows across both the private and public sectors and significant investment expected in the coming years, Raxio has plans to build additional facilities in the country to support this growth.

Robert Mullins, CEO of Raxio Group, said, “Our data centre in Maputo will be a flagship facility focused on energy efficiency and use of renewable power, that will facilitate internet traffic amongst content providers locally and internationally and make the internet experience faster, more resilient, and more affordable for all digital users.”

Raxio Mozambique’s facility in Maputo is the fourth data centre in the Raxio Group’s growing portfolio, which includes Raxio Uganda, Raxio Ethiopia and Raxio Kinshasa, in the DRC. Raxio Group is actively pursuing its development efforts, including the establishment of additional facilities in its existing markets and building facilities in new markets.