Raxio Group to expand data centres in DR Congo

Created: Friday, 05 March 2021 05:43

The Raxio Group, a pan-African data centre developer and operator, has announced to establish and invest in ‘Raxio Kinshasa,’ the first in a series of state-of-the-art, privately owned, carrier-neutral, data centres in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Set to be commissioned in the Q2 2022, Raxio Kinshasa is expected to offer its customers an optimised environment for their IT equipment in a state-of-the-art facility built consistent with “metro-edge” principles. It will be fully equipped with industry best in technology, security, caging, AC/DC power compatibility and redundancy in a 99.982% uptime environment.

The aims is to enable customers to cross-connect with local and international carriers and other customers in specially designed meet-me rooms. By co-locating in Raxio’s facility, customers will benefit from a “shared infrastructure” model, and substantially reduce their operational and capital costs while improving application performance and flexibility.

This announcement comes as the government outlined its goals to digitally transform the DRC through a “National Digital Plan – Horizon 2025,” highlighting the need for the establishment and modernisation of infrastructure, such as secure data centres, broadband infrastructure and access to ICT related incentives.

Connectivity in the country is set for step-change improvements in the coming years, with new subsea cables landing along the coast and the expansion of inland terrestrial fibre networks. To support the country’s digital transformation, Raxio expects to build additional facilities in the DRC in the coming years, including the second one in Kinshasa and one in Lubumbashi in the Katanga region.

Robert Mullins, president of Raxio Group, said, “Our data centres will facilitate internet traffic amongst content providers locally and internationally and make the internet experience faster, more resilient, and more affordable for all digital users.”

Raxio Kinshasa is the third data centre of the Raxio Group portfolio, which includes Raxio Uganda (built on the outskirts of Kampala) and Raxio Ethiopia, where construction started earlier this year in Addis Ababa.