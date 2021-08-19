Teraco completes expansion to South Africa’s digital infrastructure campus

Created: Thursday, 19 August 2021 09:36

Teraco Data Environments Proprietary Limited, Africa’s one of the leading vendor-neutral data centre and interconnection services provider, has completed the JB3 data centre facility, located within the Isando Campus in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, South Africa

This facility represents a strategic addition to Platform Teraco, offering enterprises a scalable platform for IT infrastructure deployment while sustaining performance, reliability, security and the widest network choice. JB3 comprises 45,000 sq m of building structure, 12,000 sq m of data hall space, and 29MW of critical power load.

Jan Hnizdo, CEO, Teraco, said that the latest Isando Campus expansion meets the growing demand by both cloud providers and enterprises for data centre capacity and enables Teraco to offer highly resilient and secure colocation facilities while working towards ensuring its long-term vision of enabling digital transformation across the African continent.

“This investment also aligns with the support we pledged to the South African government’s investment drive and our commitment to investing billions of Rands into South Africa’s digital infrastructure. As the leading interconnection hub across the continent, Teraco has over 600 clients, including key networks, cloud providers, global content, managed IT service providers, and direct access to Africa’s largest Internet exchange, NAPAfrica; within its multitude of data centres.”

According to Hnizdo, “Teraco is making significant investments in providing access to digital infrastructure that is both resilient and highly flexible. This offers enterprises the ability to scale as network strategies evolve in a world where fast and secure interconnection with strategic business partners and cloud on-ramps are a source of competitive advantage.”

Hnizdo further added, “Our clients use the data centre to scale their IT infrastructure, adopt hybrid and multi-cloud architectures and interconnect with strategic business partners within the Teraco ecosystem. Over the last year, we have seen a 48% increase in direct interconnects to public cloud on-ramps, reflecting the increasing trend of cloud adoption by enterprises.”