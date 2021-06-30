Teraco regional interconnection hubs further enhanced by Africa Coast to Europe Subsea Cable

The ACE submarine cable is now live and available for interconnection at three of Teraco’s data centres across South Africa, expanding access to broadband connectivity and digital services in Africa

ACE is the eighth submarine cable system to connect at Teraco, highlighting Teraco’s position as the leading interconnection hub on the African continent. Spanning approximately 17,000 km along the West Coast of Africa, ACE lands in 19 countries before being backhauled by MTN South Africa, the landing partner, into Teraco’s data centre facilities.

Stating that South Africa is a critical hub for access to digital services in the region, Michele McCann, head of interconnection and peering, Teraco, said, “Our position as the interconnection hub in Africa allows us to address the increasing demands for global data transit. Users of ACE now have direct access to Teraco’s ecosystem of over 350 networks, 130 IT service providers, 50 global content providers, and the key global cloud providers via their cloud onramps located in Teraco.”

According to her, “Data centres like ours act as the perfect neutral hub for interconnection and data exchange. It’s here that cloud onramps and switching points from many different cloud providers and network operators meet. As companies increasingly embrace a hybrid infrastructure, the integration and interconnection between the different systems and platforms play a vital role.”

According to McCann, this interconnectedness within data centres provides organisations with opportunities to address their digital transformation through choice and access speeds effectively. This increased capacity and reach across Africa will bring a direct benefit to data-driven organisations while also supporting further development across the Internet ecosystem.