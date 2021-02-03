Trobexis selects MDXi to deploy applications in West Africa on Azure Stack

Created: Wednesday, 03 February 2021 11:01

Trobexis, an international logistic management solution company, has selected MDXi to deploy their solution for an international oil and gas company in Nigeria

“We chose MDXi as our infrastructure partner because of the company’s regional footprint and competitive pricing. A key differentiator is MainOne’s presence in various West African countries and the opportunity to build a long-term strategic partnership,” said Jonathon Tilsley, director Trobexis PTY Ltd, head strategic partnership opportunities, EMEA.

Trobexis PTY Ltd leverages the Azure Stack at MDXi to provide their enterprise workforce logistics management system application, TrobexisOne, to an international oil company with stringent data compliance standards, security and performance requirements.

For many businesses, remotely launching services in West Africa can be a daunting challenge. Prior to the move to MDXi, the TrobexisOne application had been deployed in public Azure cloud infrastructure.

According to Jonathon Tilsley, “We deployed everything remotely without having any member of our technical team on ground. The roll-out was timely, and the plan was adhered to. Our experience deploying our TrobexisOne application at MDXi has been excellent. We have never deployed this application in a hybrid environment and the team was able to lead us down the path to help us achieve our desired outcomes. We got the application for the international oil company (IOC) ready before the live date.”

However, beyond deploying applications, maintaining world class SLAs to customers requires a high degree of process integration and collaboration between teams. Jonathon Tilsley explained, “From a support perspective, the MainOne team was very helpful, the response and support were very timely. Throughout the roll-out of the application, the project has been excellently supported.”