US Trade and Development Agency expands support for Internet connectivity in Nigeria

Created: Tuesday, 22 September 2020 12:10

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has continued its 20-year support for Nigeria’s telecom sector by funding two projects that will help deliver fast and reliable Internet services to thousands of Nigerian households using US technology solutions

Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard, US Ambassador to Nigeria, said, “These projects will support the development of Nigeria’s telecoms infrastructure and help to achieve the goals of the National Broadband Plan.

“The US government has committed significant resources to improve telecoms infrastructure in Nigeria, and this support is crucial as we believe that investment in critical ICT projects will strengthen the resiliency outlined in Nigeria’s economic sustainability plan.”

Specifically, USTDA has committed funding for a feasibility study to help ipNX Nigeria Limited expand its fibre optic network to more than 200,000 homes in Lagos and other locations, including Abuja and Port Harcourt. The study will be conducted by North Carolina-based CCG Consulting.

Bimpe Olaleye, ipNX group executive director, commercials, stated, “We appreciate the trust, confidence and support of USTDA to facilitate the design for this expansion. It will see us meet our strategic intent of being the bedrock of the Nigerian ICT ecosystem by providing solutions that help mankind thrive.”

USTDA also committed funding for a study to help Aldreda Fields Ltd. develop aerially installed broadband networks to connect multiple neighbourhoods across Lagos to broadband infrastructure. The study will be conducted by S2 Associates International LLC based in New Jersey.

Adebisi Adebutu, Aldreda managing director, commented, “Aldreda Fields is delighted to partner with USTDA in the development of a metro broadband and fibre infrastructure-as-a-service in Nigeria to deliver available, accessible and affordable high-speed connectivity for all.”

These two activities support Access Africa, a USTDA initiative to develop ICT across Africa, and Prosper Africa, a US government initiative to substantially increase two-way trade and investment between the US and Africa.