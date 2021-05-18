Vertiv introduces plug and play micro data centre system

Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Vertiv has introduced the Vertiv VRC-S, a fully factory-assembled micro data centre designed for fast, easy installation at the edge of the network and other small IT sites

Available now in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Vertiv VRC-S incorporates a rack power distribution unit (rPDU), the Energy Star 2.0 certified Vertiv Liebert GXT5 uninterruptible power supply (UPS), monitoring sensors and software, and the latest Vertiv VRC rack cooling system in a highly-efficient, all-in-one IT rack.

“Choosing and deploying a micro data centre has never been faster or easier, and it can even be experienced virtually with our new augmented reality app,” said Alex Pope, vice-president of integrated rack solutions for Vertiv in EMEA.

“The Vertiv VRC-S is a very efficient plug and play solution that can be delivered to your location with integrated UPS, which powers both the in-rack cooling and back-up ventilation as well as the power distribution for IT assets, with pre-wired monitoring for simple connection to your utility power and network. This new offering is a strategic result of Vertiv’s product innovation roadmap and latest R&D investments, which will progressively bring more edge-ready, micro data centre solutions to the market.”

The Vertiv VRC-S micro data centre can be experienced virtually with the latest Vertiv XR app, the new AR-powered mobile application that enables users to embark on an immersive exploration of all the unit’s components, while also revealing the operating modes and key features that are invisible to the naked eye, but deliver end-to-end system functionality that is unique in the market. More information on the AR experience bringing the Vertiv VRC-S to life is available on the Vertiv website, while the Vertiv XR app can be downloaded for free from Google Play (Android) and Apple App Store (iOS).

Micro data centres are designed to support edge computing applications, meaning anywhere that critical, small-footprint compute resources are needed. Unlike prefabricated modular data centres which are typically larger stand-alone installations deployed outside main buildings or in remote locations, micro data centres – the size of a standard IT rack – can be deployed in environments, such as offices, clinics, retail stores, or other commercial or industrial spaces. The Vertiv VRC-S is pre-engineered and factory-integrated to deliver maximised reliability, efficiency and speed of deployment.

The Vertiv Liebert GXT5 online double-conversion high-efficiency UPS provides power continuity to all integrated components, including the 3.5 kW cooling system and back-up ventilation. The Vertiv Geist rPDU provides power distribution with outlet-level switching, and includes Vertiv Intelligence Director software to deliver remote monitoring and management of the entire power and cooling system through a single IP address for easy remote monitoring, control and predictive maintenance.