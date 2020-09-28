Vertiv unveils monitoring solution for small and medium-sized edge data centres

Created: Monday, 28 September 2020 08:24

Vertiv, a provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has introduced Vertiv Environet Alert, a new software offering that brings enterprise-level infrastructure monitoring and management capabilities to smaller data centres and edge facilities

Vertiv Environet Alert performs real-time, vendor-agnostic monitoring of critical infrastructure systems and alerts appropriate staff immediately when such systems are at risk.

The software acts as a single glass pane with a new, modern and intuitive user interface that delivers visibility and data to users. Users can customise the data points that are monitored and reported to focus on what they need to protect and optimise their business most effectively.

Mike O’Keeffe, vice-president for service and software solutions at Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa, said, “Purpose-built data centre monitoring is crucial to provide visibility to operations and to reduce risks and costs, but few solutions have been able to economically scale for smaller operations.”

Vertiv Environet Alert provides superior monitoring, alerting, trending and data organisation capabilities for companies in vertical sectors such as healthcare, financial services, government, education and other industries that rely on smaller data centres and edge facilities.