Vodacom Business, Crayon partner to accelerate cloud adoption journey in Africa

Created: Friday, 11 December 2020 06:46

Vodacom Business Africa has partnered with Crayon Africa, a specialist in software asset management (SAM), cloud and volume licensing and related consulting services, to deliver seamless and improved cloud solutions to businesses in Africa as they embark on their cloud-based adoption journey

According to a study by Vodafone Business, ‘future ready’ businesses (FRBs) can be identified by six unifying characteristics, including adaptability, openness to technology and clear transformational objectives. It is no surprise that businesses worldwide have been migrating online as a digital transformation, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is changing the business landscape.

The traditional notion of the sub-scale private cloud within a private data centre is now being replaced by the unlimited access to an array of elastic cloud resources, consumed on a pay per use on demand basis.

Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this migration significantly, with businesses optimising their online presence, moving to cloud hosting, and employees working remotely.

Today, cloud computing offers new information technology potential through faster, more flexible and resilient capabilities. This partnership brings together two companies that have invested heavily in technologies capable of digitally transforming African businesses across the continent.

Solutions for business

Vodacom Business Africa’s partnership with Crayon Africa ensures that businesses have the best products and solutions available today that are needed to make their business future-proof as they continue to explore new ways of working. By integrating Microsoft’s CSP suite of solutions, such as Microsoft 365, Azure, Intune, Dynamics, Enterprise Mobility and providing support through Professional Services, Vodacom Business Africa is able to facilitate a smooth cloud journey for businesses.

“Partnerships drive innovation, and with our expert partners, we are ready to help businesses transform into digital first organisations, ready to compete with the most advanced companies in their specific industries. Our partnership with Crayon Africa in particular, will help accelerate customers’ digital transformation journeys by offering the latest technology and innovative services, fuelling innovation and helping them address their critical business needs at speed and scale,” said Wale Odeyemi, executive head strategic marketing at Vodacom Business Africa.