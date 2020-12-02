Webb Fontaine announces investments to open an artificial intelligence R&D centre in Africa

Webb Fontaine has announced crucial investments into Africa with plans to open an Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre on the continent

The move aims to respond to the significant demand from governments around the world, to implement an AI-powered trade solution.

The R&D Centre was announced by Jean Gulbenk Gurunlian, founder of Webb Fontaine and Trade Technology Innovator, during the inaugural Bloomberg Invest Africa online event held this week.

“There is talent in Africa, particularly in technology innovation, but we need more. Webb Fontaine is testament to this with several African led and staffed offices across the region. We are witnessing an age of tremendous advancement across the African continent whereby a wave of digital transformation, new ideas and ways of working are transforming the trade and customs landscape.

The new R&D Centre of Webb Fontaine will contribute to this by increasing and nurturing fresh local talent, which is not scarce in the region, and by encouraging local governments to drive economic growth driven by the latest innovations and technologies. Africa’s top talent will not only develop solutions to benefit the African continent, but will build AI applications that will be used around the world, contributing to Webb Fontaine's global mission.”

Since its foundation, Webb Fontaine has sought to develop the trade and customs industries and to encourage governments to improve, facilitate and streamline their processes. The centre will be home to large AI engineering teams developing the next generation AI and machine learning capabilities of Webb Fontaine. Webb Fontaine currently has five leading R&D centres in the world.