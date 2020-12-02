Airtel Africa extends partnership with CSG managed services

Created: Wednesday, 02 December 2020 18:35

Airtel Africa has extended its its long-standing partnership with CSG managed services

As part of the enhanced agreement, CSG will provide Airtel Africa with customer relationship management, and convergent charging and billing solutions to support its growth across 14 African countries.

CSG managed services will help bring consistency and scalability across Airtel Africa’s business operations and support its growth across Africa. It will also help bringing up of new services to market quickly, besides reducing costs.

“Airtel Africa actively seeks solutions that support a holistic and seamless IT landscape so that we can benefit from reduced operational overhead, streamlined business operations, and scalable growth models,” said Neelesh Pratap Singh, group chief information officer, Airtel Africa. “We continue to partner with CSG to help drive differentiation and innovation in our strategic markets and support robust business transformation that enables us to offer the next-generation of products and services our customers have come to expect.”

“Airtel Africa’s leadership and industry innovation is reflected in the company’s growth in voice, data and mobile money across Africa," said Ian Watterson, head of CSG’s Asia-Pacific business. "Our complete solution stack gives Airtel Africa the market-leading flexibility necessary to deliver an enhanced customer experience, reduce the amount of time it takes to bring new offerings to market, and deliver long-term revenue growth,” he added.

CSG managed services provides application configuration management and business operations for companies worldwide.