Airtel selects Ericsson to modernise its 4G network in Kenya

Created: Monday, 12 October 2020 09:16

Airtel Africa has announced that it will expand its strategic partnership with Ericsson to allow 4G coverage in Kenya

With Ericsson’s Radio Access Network (RAN) and 4G packet core products, Airtel subscribers will experience enhanced voice and data quality.

The network upgrade agreement, signed in August 2020, is in line with the ‘Kenyan Digital Economy Blueprint Vision 2030’, which aims to provide robust connectivity in rural areas and facilitate e-commerce platforms. The modernisation agreement will simplify and upgrade the existing network while providing future proof of the anticipated and rapid expansion of mobile connectivity in the country.

With Ericsson Radio System and Packet Core solutions, Airtel Kenya’s network will have 4 G coverage while driving enhanced use cases in both the consumer and business segments. Ericsson technology will also make the network in Kenya ready for 5G deployment.

Prasanta Das Sarma, CEO at Airtel Kenya, said, “Robust and secure communications are an essential component of a digital society in Kenya. We are firmly anchored to the strategy of delivering reliable connections across the country and are looking forward to expanding the high-quality mobile broadband services to our subscribers.”

Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said, “Together with Airtel, we will implement this project and establish an advanced LTE network in Kenya, providing Airtel’s customers with an enriched experience – both in the consumer and business segments. Through this partnership, we reaffirm our ambition to set ‘Africa in motion’ by partnering with Airtel to grow and support an increasingly digitalised society in Kenya.”

As part of this project, Ericsson will deploy its Kathrein Mobile Communication Antenna portfolio, which will provide additional network enhancements. The technologically advanced network management system, Ericsson Network Manager, will also be used to support Airtel in seamlessly managing the network by integrating different network elements into a single platform.