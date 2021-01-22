Bango, TPAY MOBILE partner to accelerate mobile commerce

Bango, a data-driven commerce company, and TPAY MOBILE, a full-service digital payments platform for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, have partnered to increase access to digital commerce

This partnership simplifies and accelerates entry into new markets for online merchants by connecting platforms and pooling operational expertise.

The Bango Platform is used by online businesses, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, to bring their products and services to billions of users worldwide. By collaborating with TPAY MOBILE, Bango’s merchant partners will more quickly be able to gain access to an estimated 1.5 billion people, thanks to the massive footprint of carrier billing and wallet providers TPAY MOBILE has in Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, which are now available through the Bango Platform.

TPAY MOBILE has pioneered digital commerce and financial inclusion in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. Its technology is used by regional digital merchants and international brands like Google, Apple, Unity, Huawei, PUBG and Tencent to connect to consumers across MEA and Turkey. These merchants can now scale globally through the worldwide payment reach enabled by the Bango Platform. In addition, merchants integrated to either Bango or TPAY MOBILE can accelerate revenue growth from their products and services, by using Bango Audiences in marketing programs, which attract more paying customers through payment behaviour targeting.

Paul Larbey, CEO of Bango, said, “This partnership significantly increases the value of the digital commerce ecosystem for customers of both Bango and TPAY MOBILE. It accelerates Bango towards a key goal, to put people at the centre of commerce by enabling financial inclusion for everyone.”

Sahar Salama, CEO of TPAY MOBILE, commented, “This partnership with Bango – a global leader and innovator in online commerce – represents another significant milestone in TPAY MOBILE’s journey, reiterating our strategy around collaboration as the chosen route for making an impact in the age of unrivalled growth of APIs and the platform economy. It also reinforces our commitment to continuously invest, now into the global ecosystem, to unlock the value of digital commerce and financial inclusion across MEA and Turkey.”

Through the partnership, Bango and TPAY MOBILE will leverage their technology and increase operational capacity to simplify the path for online merchants to launch into Turkey, Africa, and the Middle East. Bango and TPAY MOBILE’s partnership gives more opportunities for mobile network operators in Africa, the Middle East and Turkey to capitalise on customer demand for online content and services.

Bango will also expand through TPAY MOBILE its purchase behaviour targeting technology – Bango Audiences - to include more countries in the region, where acquiring users that have the ability to spend in-app has been difficult for marketers before.