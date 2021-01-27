Ericsson introduces 5G RAN Slicing to spur 5G business growth

Created: Wednesday, 27 January 2021 08:03

Ericsson has introduced a 5G network slicing solution for radio access networks (RAN) that will enable communications service providers to deliver customised 5G services with guaranteed performance

Now commercially available, Ericsson 5G RAN Slicing allocates radio resources at one millisecond scheduling and supports multi-dimensional service differentiation handling across slices. This strengthens end-to-end slicing capabilities for dynamic resource management and orchestration, ensuring the high-quality end-user experience required by diverse use cases.

Network slicing supports multiple logical networks for different service types over one common infrastructure. It is a key enabler for unlocking 5G revenue opportunities such as enhanced video, and in-car connectivity, and extended reality. An Ericsson report estimates US$712bn in an addressable consumer market for service providers by 2030. The addressable market for network slicing alone in the enterprise segment is projected at US$300bn by 2025 (GSMA data). As 5G scales up, service providers are looking to maximise returns on their investments by targeting innovative and high revenue-generating use cases such as cloud gaming, smart factories, and smart healthcare.

Per Narvinger, head of product area networks, Ericsson, said, “Ericsson 5G RAN Slicing dynamically optimises radio resources to deliver significantly more spectrum-efficient radio access network slicing. Our solution is distinct because it boosts end-to-end management and orchestration support for fast and efficient service delivery. This gives service providers the differentiation and guaranteed performance needed to monetise 5G investments with diverse use cases. With 5G as an innovation platform, we continue to drive value for our customers.”

Network slicing is one of the major 5G deployment models. Ericsson has ongoing 5G network slicing engagements for RAN, transport, core network and orchestration across the globe involving use cases for the consumer segment and enterprises/industry verticals such as video-assisted remote operations, AR/VR, TV/Media for sports event streaming, cloud gaming, smart city, and applications for Industry 4.0 and public safety.

Toshikazu Yokai, executive officer, chief director of mobile technology, at KDDI, stated, “End-to-end slicing is key to monetising 5G investment and RAN slicing will help make that happen. Across different slices in our mobile networks, RAN slicing will deliver the quality assurance and latency required by our customers.”

Mark Düsener, head of mobile and mass market communication at Swisscom, commented, “We’re gearing up for the next stage of 5G where we expect to apply end-to-end network slicing, and RAN slicing is key to guaranteed performance. With efficient sharing of network resources across different slices, we will be able to provide communications for diverse 5G applications such as public safety or mobile private networks.”