Ericsson, TMCEL partner to empower financial inclusion for Mozambique customers

Created: Thursday, 10 December 2020 06:38

TMCEL Mozambique and Ericsson have signed a five-year agreement to expand and modernise their network and digital services ecosystem through the latest Ericsson Business Support Systems (BSS) and mobile money software innovations, features and services

As a result of the agreement, TMCEL can provide its mobile subscribers with improved customer experience.

The Ericsson Business Support System (BSS) solution will facilitate TMCEL’s shift to customer-centric business and digital engagement. In addition, Ericsson’s Dynamic Activation (EDA) will address all TMCEL service activation needs with a single flexible platform. The agreement also includes the deployment of Ericsson’s mobile money solution.

The aim of the operator is to encourage the everyday use of mobile money by unlocking access to a diverse payment ecosystem. Ericsson’s Wallet solution will power the project, be tailored to provide a new channel for financial inclusion, provide easy-to-use and secure next-generation mobile financial services, including those who do not have access to traditional banking services.

Mahomed Rafique Jusob Mahomed, chairman of the Board at TMCEL, said, “Ericsson’s global experience and innovative solutions will allow us to meet the personalised and rapidly changing requirements of the digital marketplace in Mozambique.”

TMCEL is expected to benefit from improved business agility and an effective step-by-step evolution to the dynamic digital world under construction with 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). Access to ongoing product releases, performance enhancements and future-proof investments in line with market and technology transformation trends will be made available to Ericsson.

The agreement includes a range of Ericsson BSS products to support the monetisation of services, including Ericsson Charging System, Ericsson Dynamic Activation, Complete Virtual Platform & Geo-redundancy, and Multi Mediation.

Todd Ashton, vice-president and head of Ericsson South and East Africa, said, “TMCEL’s ongoing commitment to innovation and enhanced customer experiences is proof of TMCEL’s efforts to offer benefits to Mozambique especially in the area of digital wallets. This project is a crucial aspect to the economic development of the nation and will also be a key enabler for connecting and supporting new emerging industries in the country.”

The services provided by Ericsson under the agreement include solution design, project management, technology consulting, business configuration, development and customisation, solution integration and verification, and load testing and acceptance.