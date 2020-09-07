Genza partners with Pareteum to launch UK-based mobile virtual network operator

Pareteum Corporation, a cloud communications platform company, has partnered with Genza, a Geneva-based telecommunications company, to build a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) serving the UK market

Genza will have access to voice and SMS capabilities by using the Pareteum Experience Cloud platform, allowing access to the best cellular networks and fully programmable B2C messaging capabilities across a wide range of mobile and social channels.

The Pareteum Experience Cloud provides powerful mobility, customer engagement, analytics, and intelligence services across the world’s largest unified global environment.

This includes global Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, inflight Wi-Fi service, application-to-person (A2P) messaging, interactive voice response (IVR), missed call alert, location intelligence, and more. The platform’s SaaS model enables rapid time to market for service launches and expansions and allows brands to pay-as-they-scale.

Efe Demir, Genza’s international business development director, said, “By leveraging Pareteum’s ready-made voice and SMS offerings, we were able to simultaneously save on overhead and development costs and facilitate an expedited rollout to our UK customer base.

Bart Weijermars, Pareteum’s interim CEO, commented, “The Experience Cloud is an incredibly adaptive platform, capable of fulfilling the unique demands of just about any service provider. Our partnership with Genza, who had very specific requirements that needed to be addressed as quickly as possible, is emblematic of this adaptability.”