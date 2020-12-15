HUBER+SUHNER launches MASTERLINE Ultimate Micro solution to advance 5G small cell deployment

HUBER+SUHNER, a global provider of optical connectivity solutions, has launched its MASTERLINE Ultimate Micro (MLUM) compact and discreet fibre optic distribution box, as part of its network densification product range

Installation of cost-effective 5G in urban areas require small cells, which require space and insulation against harsh weather conditions. The MLUM solution will address critical challenges in the planning, building and operation of new wireless infrastructure deployments in urban areas by providing an affordable solution, that is simple in terms of installation and requires minimum space.

David Neher, product manager for Outdoor Fibre Connectivity at HUBER+SUHNER said, “An obstacle right from the initial planning stage of small cell sites is the unique demands of different locations, from street boxes, bus stops, streetlamps or even house walls. For this reason, there is a great need for products and solutions that are compact and can therefore be used flexibly in the available space. HUBER+SUHNER is proud to address 5G deployment requirements and challenges with its product portfolio to support the success of the next-generation ecosystem.”

The MLUM features plug and play functionality, with multiple mounting options, and a number of placement possibilities, to achieve robust, flexible and high-capacity deployments for up to 4 RRHs. “Given the increasing number of 5G sites, there is also the requirement to connect the products as quickly as possible to meet growing demand for faster site deployment. That’s why our MASTERLINE Ultimate Micro solution is a game-changer; easy and simple to install with a low visual impact,” concluded Neher.

In addition, the extensive portfolio, with small antennas and Standard Plenum Jumpers (SPJ) solutions for both indoors and outdoors, the MASTERLINE Ultimate Micro makes HUBER+SUHNER a sought-after but sustainable solution provider in the market.