Indosat Ooredoo partners with mobility solutions specialist Comviva

Created: Tuesday, 08 December 2020 06:35

Mobility solutions specialist Comviva and Indosat Ooredoo, Indonesia’s leading mobile operator, have announced a strategic partnership

The partnership will help enhance Indosat’s customer-first marketing capabilities through Comviva’s AI-based advanced analytics and marketing automation solution. The MobiLytix Real Time Marketing platform will deliver contextual, in-the-moment, omni-channel marketing initiatives to enhance customer lifetime value in today’s hypercompetitive market.

MobiLytix Real Time Marketing is a digital real-time marketing automation platform with massive scale decisioning, artificial intelligence (AI) based complex event processing and multi-channel interaction capabilities to help telecom operators transform their Customer Value Management initiatives.

Comviva’s MobiLytix Loyalty and Rewards solution, an integrated Customer Loyalty and Value Management system, has also been deployed to actively drive customer loyalty programmes. Unified Realtime Marketing & Loyalty and Rewards platforms are the industry’s best solution to enhance customer engagement and drive digital transformation.

Vikram Sinha, director and chief operating officer, Indosat Ooredoo, said, “In addition to improving customer engagement, the solution has immense potential to increase revenue through data monetisation, with the possibility to rapidly grow our digital service offerings. This will support our aim for digital leadership in the region.”

Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, CEO, Comviva, said, “Comviva has designed its next generation analytics platform MobiLytix keeping in mind the challenges of its telecom operator partners. We are excited to partner with Indosat Ooredoo to support their digital transformation journey and provide great experiences for their customers.”

Comviva’s MobiLytix Real Time Marketing is a next-generation real-time interaction management platform that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to drive business incremental revenue. The platform uses real-time transaction data in conjunction with a rich unified customer profile to maximise individual customers' value and their micro-moments of interaction with the service provider.

MobiLytixÔ Loyalty and Rewards is a comprehensive loyalty management solution that supports the complete loyalty programme lifecycle and rewards partner ecosystem.