Kaymera Technologies introduces mobile security solutions at GISEC 2021

Created: Friday, 04 June 2021 10:31

Introducing mobile security solutions at GISEC 2021 in Dubai, Kaymera deploys the highest level of encryption to keep business and personal identity data safe from hackers

The solution marries the premium usability features of high-end off the shelf mobile devices like the Pixel 4a XL and 5G models, with a custom-built OS to protect user data and maintain functionality. The result includes all the advanced features and apps customers are used to in their phones without the risk of data being compromised.

GISEC 2021 is the Arab world’s largest regional showcase of cybersecurity solutions, which attracts the attention of world’s leading security providers and representatives of international enterprises. This year GISEC hosted 150 plus cybersecurity brands, 200 plus industry thought leaders and speakers who talked about the latest developments in the global security situation, while opening floor to discussion of the insights and ideas to tackle the hurdles of cyber in the most critical industries: governmental and military sectors, healthcare, banking and finance, telecom, energy and utilities.

Oshri Asher, Kaymera’s CEO and former head of the Cyber Security Department at the Israeli prime minister's office, commented, “We’re thrilled to bring our technology to the heart of Arab business world, especially during the times of political and economical uncertainty. I’m sure that Kaymera has a lot to offer to the industry and am looking forward to cooperating with the leading minds of GISEC both from the business and technology side.”