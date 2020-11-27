Liquid Telecom accelerates cross-border connectivity in Botswana

Liquid Telecom, a leading pan-African telecommunications group, is activating 82km of fibre in a cross-border network in Botswana

This implementation gives more people in Botswana access to more than 73,000km of Pan-African fibre footprint of Liquid Telecom-and increased access to the global digital economy.

This expansion connects Lobatse Border to Gaborone with the aim of creating efficient mobility and connectivity in Botswana, giving millions of citizens and thousands of businesses access to Liquid Telecom’s One Africa broadband network.

“At Liquid Telecom, we have a proven track record of investing in and deploying technology designed to grow, strengthen and build Africa’s digital future. This expansion into Botswana is yet another proof point that shows our deep commitment to this practice. We know that fibre is crucial to providing Africa with high-speed, affordable digital connectivity and have plans to create even more valuable connections throughout the continent,” said Odirile Tamajobe, managing director, Liquid Telecom Botswana.

Prior to this fibre implementation, Liquid Telecom Botswana did not have a cross-border connectivity network. With this live link, the organisation has begun to take steps to establish itself as a dominant presence in Botswana and to provide businesses and consumers with greater reach and network speeds across the country.

“Fibre technology represents a digital evolution in many African countries. Only fibre can deliver the speeds that enable Africans to experience what Liquid Telecom calls ‘the real internet’. Access to high-definition digital media is almost unachievable for any household or business unless they are connected to a high-speed fibre line. Reliable and fast connectivity is vital to growing a country’s economy by opening doors to e-commerce and other global digital opportunities. Liquid Telecom is honoured to be part of this journey in Botswana,” said Wellington Makamure, CEO, Liquid Telecom Southern Africa.

This expansion also focuses on Liquid Telecom’s growing wholesale, corporate and retail offering across Botswana, resulting in improved customer service and the delivery of new products. Operations in Botswana will be a vital part of Liquid Telecom’s focus on the Southern Africa region, alongside Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.