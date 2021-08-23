Lleida.net to provide registered email and SMS services to African operators

Created: Monday, 23 August 2021 09:08

Lleida.net, the telecom services company, has signed new contracts with the national postal operating companies of Senegal and Sierra Leone and renewed its existing contract with the postal operator of Malawi

From now on, it will provide registered email and registered SMS services to those public companies.

So far, Lleida.net has signed agreements with postal companies in 14 countries, most of which are African, and is actively working to close our contracts.

These new agreements were signed in Abidjan, as part of the Universal Postal Union Congress, which is being held there until August 27, 2021.

The agreement allows the 55 national postal operators on the African continent to offer digital postal services with Lleida.net's certified communications technology.

The contract has been signed through its subsidiary Lleidanet SaaS Middle East and Africa DMCC and the support of eGate, the company's partner in North Africa.

In general, Lleida.net will offer its new state customers Digital Postal Services through Registered Electronic Communications, mainly Registered Emails, SMS and eStatements.

In the framework of this meeting, representatives of the company met with Lleida.net the Secretary General of the organisation Younous Djibrines (Secretary General of the PAPU) and Bishar Hussein, director general of the Universal Postal Union.

So far, 63 Lleida.net inventions in the realms of e-notification, e-contracting and registered electronic signature have been recognized with 206 patents.

A few days ago, the Japan Patent Office (JPO) has awarded Lleida.net a new patent, this time for its method for the certification of email containing a qualified electronic signature by a telecommunications operator.