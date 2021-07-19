MFS Africa partners with Afrimoney to bring mobile money remittances to Sierra Leone

Created: Monday, 19 July 2021 09:01

MFS Africa has made its entry into Sierra Leone, partnering with Afrimoney, pan-African telecommunications leader Africell’s mobile money service, to enable mobile money users in the country to receive payments from abroad smoothly and affordably

With this partnership in place, mobile transfer operator customers that are connected to the MFS Africa hub – such as MoneyGram, World Remit and Xoom – can easily send money to mobile wallets in Sierra Leone.

Commenting on the partnership, Dare Okoudjou, CEO and founder of MFS Africa, said, “To drive growth in Sierra Leone, bringing more people into the financial system is essential. We are excited to develop new financial pathways to the market with this partnership – Africell offers a compelling and easy way for Sierra Leonean people and businesses to access financial services easily.”

Andy Widmann, group director, Afrimoney, said, “Remittances are an important source of economic value for Sierra Leone, and we are pleased to be working with MFS Africa to make them easier and more affordable for customers.”

MFS Africa aims to enhance the next generation digital customer experience and further strengthened its position as one of the most innovative fintechs on the continent, making the whole remittance process easier.