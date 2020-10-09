MTN and Telecom Infra Project in partnership

Created: Friday, 09 October 2020 09:08

The MTN Group and Telecom Infra Project (TIP) have joined forces to support the development of MTN’s communications transport infrastructure, which will become a platform for future revenue growth and profitability

“Our partnership with TIP will drive the specific requirements of our network to meet our subscriber demands, setting us apart on our network scalability and adaptability,” said Charles Molapisi, MTN Group chief technology and information officer.

Through the partnership, communication transport capacity will be deployed to support the growth of traffic over the next three years. In addition, support for new services will be provided as part of the evolution of 5G and new enterprise services. It will also reduce time on the market through more focused agile service provisioning.

“Through the use of open protocols and interfaces, and the ability to incorporate specific innovations focused on the performance of each network component, TIP’s open disaggregated, standard-based transport networks can help MTN move closer to its ideal transport infrastructure,” said David Hutton, TIP’s chief engineer.

The TIP community, which brings together members across the entire value chain of the transport network, is a crucial tool for MTN to build its future transport infrastructure.

In the months ahead, MTN will work with the TIP community to develop transport products and network configurations that address the company’s requirements, which could be tested and validated in TIP community laboratories and in the field, to create easy-to-use commercial solutions for CASSI use cases.