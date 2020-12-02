Nokia, Airtel Kenya lay 5G foundations in Nairobi

African mobile operator Airtel Kenya has selected Nokia to upgrade Nairobi’s high-speed 4G and 5G-ready hardware from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio over three years

Deployment, which began in June, will cover hundreds of sites and will include upgrades to existing 2G, 3G and 4G radio access network (RAN) coverage in urban, semi-urban, highway, tourist and central business districts in Nairobi and the rest of Kenya. The future-proof network infrastructure of Nokia will also enable Airtel Kenya to move smoothly to 5G where necessary. The upgraded network will provide enhanced connectivity to Airtel Kenya’s customers and access to new high-speed data services.

Nokia supplies Airtel Kenya with its AirScale Single RAN (S-RAN) portfolio for both indoor and outdoor coverage, including base stations and radio access products. These solutions will enable Airtel Kenya to deliver enhanced connectivity and capacity benefits, including enhanced voice and data services, to its subscribers while reducing complexity and driving cost efficiencies.

The enhanced network will provide higher data speeds through additional 4G spectrum bands and provide access to secure, high-speed and reliable data services.

As part of the agreement, Nokia will also deploy its cloud-agnostic NetAct software solution to securely manage the networks of Airtel Kenya. Nokia will also provide digital deployment, network planning and technical support services to help Airtel launch its services more quickly on the market and ensure that the quality requirements of its customers are met.

PD Sarma, CEO, Airtel Kenya, said, “We are in the midst of rolling out our network to enhance coverage along with modernisation of our data network that will help us to deliver improved, high-speed data services to our customers. This will allow our customers seamless coverage enhancing their browsing experience further. We are excited to partner with Nokia on this project. Its technology portfolio improves our network quality considerably and also allows us to move to 5G services in the future.”