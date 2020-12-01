Nokia and Togocom deploy first 5G network in West Africa

Tuesday, 01 December 2020

Telecom company Nokia was selected by Togocom, an African mobile operator, in a three-year agreement to deploy 5G across the country

The 5G network has just been launched in the capital city of Lomé – the first time a 5G network has been deployed in West Africa. The agreement, which also sees an enhanced legacy of 2G, 3G and 4G networks, will strengthen Togocom’s market-leading position in Togo and its future-proof infrastructure for the next generation of digital services for Togo citizens.

The agreement provides Nokia with equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio, including AirScale Base Stations, AirScale Massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solutions that enable Togocom to deliver market-leading 5G experience to ultra-low latency, connectivity and capacity subscribers. This supports the growing demand for data services from Togocom’s subscribers.

Nokia also deploys 5G monetisation, data management and digital operations software solutions across its open, scalable CloudBand Infrastructure Software, enabling Togocom to capture new 5G revenue opportunities, increase business speed and agility, and streamline the operator’s network operations.

Solutions include Nokia Converged Charging (formerly Smart Plan Suite) with end-to-end BSS partner solution, Policy Controller, Session Management, Subscriber Data Management, Signaling, Nokia Mediation (formerly Data Refinery), NetAct Network Management System and Archive Cloud to automate network data backup and storage.

Nokia also provides digital deployment, network design, optimisation and technical support services, enabling Togocom to benefit from a faster network launch and ensure subscriber requirements for quality and reliability are met.

Nokia is a long-term partner of Togocom and has previously supplied equipment for their 3G and 4G networks. Togocom is the Togolese market leader in telecommunications serving the entire country.

Nokia’s solution enables Togocom to better manage the increasing number of subscribers and devices, as well as deliver high-performance networking which is the demand for LTE/5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). The solution also includes Nokia’s industry-leading data centre gateway that supports Software Defined Networking and is designed to address the demanding requirements of data centres and cloud services.

Through the solution, Togocom can provide a seamless customer experience with a highly scalable network and significantly expand capacity across its edge/core routing network as it prepares for next-generation broadband and 5G services.

Togocom uses the increased capacity of its new 5G network to connect fixed subscribers using the Nokia FastMile 5G gateway. The solution is easy for subscribers to install, delivering ultra-fast broadband speeds to homes while using Wi-Fi to connect devices within the home.

Paulin Alazard, CEO at Togocom, said, “Nokia’s technology helps us to modernise our existing nationwide network and enable us to offer subscribers with access to cutting-edge 5G services. We are proud to be the first country in West Africa to offer 5G’s incredible connectivity, which is to be a game changer in supporting Togolese citizens with a range of new services and opportunities.”

Pierre Chaume, vice-president of North and West Africa at Nokia, said, “We are delighted to continue our long-standing and successful partnership with Togocom by supporting them in becoming the first mobile operator in West Africa to deliver commercial 5G services to their subscribers. Togocom has ambitious plans for 5G, and we are proud of our collaboration with the operator to bring incredible connectivity to its customers as we enter the 5G era.”