Nokia to enable ultra-fast 5G services for Vodacom South Africa customers

Created: Thursday, 29 October 2020 09:17

Nokia is deploying its 5G radio, core and fixed network solutions across Vodacom’s network to enable ultra-fast 5G services for Vodacom South Africa’s customers

Vodacom uses the 2G, 3G, 4G and fibre access networks of Nokia, as well as the 5G fixed wireless (FWA) and mobile broadband services.

Nokia supplies Vodacom with its AirScale, Fastmile and Subscriber Data Management (SDM)/Home Subscriber Service (HSS) products to enhance its service offering and increase its operational efficiency.

Nokia’s AirScale radio network product portfolio will enable Vodacom to deploy 5G services across multiple spectrum bands, including the new 3500 MHz, 2600 MHz and 700/800 MHz bands to be auctioned by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) before the end of March 2021. It will help to manage the increased demand for data services during the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19.

The 5G network rollout is in line with South Africa’s broadband policy of building infrastructure for an inclusive knowledge economy by 2030, which underpins the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Vodacom will also use the Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway to provide FWA broadband services in areas not currently served by the fibre network. The solution is easy for subscribers to instal, delivering fibre-like speeds to homes while using Wi-Fi to connect home devices. Vodacom also uses Nokia’s Wi-Fi mesh solution, which improves user experience by creating a seamless Wi-Fi coverage area while reducing the time and complexity needed to instal and manage the Wi-Fi network.

Nokia’s cloud-based Subscriber Data Management (SDM) software and Home Subscriber Server (HSS) will be rolled out to securely manage subscriber data and services in a centralised hub. Vodacom South Africa will also use the Nokia NetAct network management system, which is cloud-agnostic and meets customer requirements for software-only delivery. It can be deployed on the same data centre platforms as existing IT and network systems for increased agility and lower operating costs.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, said, “Our AirScale 5G and Fastmile fixed wireless access portfolio helps service providers across the globe to build robust and reliable networks to address the growing demand for high-speed broadband services.”