Nokia to provide Tizeti with LTE for high-speed Internet services in Nigeria

Created: Thursday, 17 September 2020 12:04

Nokia has announced that it will supply Nigerian mobile operator Tizeti with its Fastmile and Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology

This partnership will enable Tizeti to provide superior Internet services to more than one million subscribers in Port Harcourt, Edo and Ogun in Nigeria

To deliver premium Internet and virtual private network (VPN) services to residences as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Tizeti will deploy Nokia’s AirScale Base Station TDD-LTE and Fastmile Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) gateways.

The solution will also allow Tizeti to provide subscribers with a more robust, high-speed Internet service, and the flexibility to evolve seamlessly to 5G Fixed Wireless Access when needed.

Kendall Ananyi, CEO of Tizeti, said, “This a crucial project for us as it introduces LTE in our networks and allows us to bring new and innovative services to our subscribers.”

Nokia’s AirScale Base Stations ensure high-quality connectivity and coverage and enables Tizeti to evolve the network in line with customer demand. Nokia’s Fastmile gateways connect wirelessly to the existing network to create a fast broadband connection and enhanced Wi-Fi experience in the home.

Eniola Campbell, head of Customer Business Team – Nigeria, Nokia, said, “Nokia Fastmile will help Tizeti to enhance the customer experience cost-effectively. The project will also enable them to delight their subscribers by providing more reliable data services. On the other hand, Tizeti will benefit by adding new revenue streams.”