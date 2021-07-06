Opera launches interest-based social Clubs in its chat service Hype

Opera has launched Hype Clubs, public and interest-based group chats in Hype, the new chat service built into the Opera Mini web browser

Hype is gaining popularity in Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Zambia, Nigeria and other English-speaking African countries

Chatting with others who have the same interests is a great way to find new friends and become a part of an interest-based community. With Hype Clubs, fans of sports, gaming, the arts, and even software development are now able to find a community they can truly belong to.

Chatting with those who are on the same wavelength

Hype Clubs are organised into topic-based channels where users can easily chat about their mutual interests. If a user is into something, there is a good chance they can find a Club for it. There they can share opinions with others and gather interested people together.

All of the Clubs are public, so no invite is needed to stay in touch and spend time together. The communities are generally centred around specific topics such as Euro 2020 or Minecraft. Here are some examples of the clubs users can easily join: Music and Art Club, Football Club, Relationship Drama, Citizens of Earth Club & Money Talk, Health Club and more.

Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera, commented, “It’s important to belong. Hype Clubs is a place where users can be themselves and spend time with others who share their hobbies and interests. There's no algorithm deciding what users should see, no endless scrolling, and no news feed. Conversations on Clubs are driven only by shared interests.”

Browsing and chatting, all in one app

Hype is the first African-inspired chat service built into a mobile browser, allowing users to easily set up an account and start chatting with secure end-to-end encryption right away. Hype was built because younger generations of internet users are expecting more social connectivity from the apps they use on their devices. It’s now available in Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and Zambia, with more to come.

With Hype, Opera Mini has become the first major browser in the world to integrate a social component that keeps users connected to the ones that matter the most. This unique and innovative blend is something that no other mobile browser in the Google Play Store offers.

Free data campaigns

As a response to the high data costs in Sub-Saharan Africa, Opera has partnered with nine leading carriers in the region to bring as many people online as possible. Through these partnerships, they are providing free data every day to those who use Opera Mini as their personal browser on their mobile phones. With this free data, they can browse, chat on Hype, access news articles, and stay informed about local events. Details of the free data deals are available on Opera blogs (https://bit.ly/3ysyeRi).