Orange launches pan African fibre optic network

Created: Friday, 06 November 2020 06:42

Orange will host an online press conference for the launch of Djoliba, the first pan African fibre optic network developed by Orange Middle East and Africa

Stéphane Richard, chairman and CEO of Orange; Alioune NDIAYE, CEO, Orange Middle East and Africa; Jérôme BARRE, CEO, Orange Wholesale & International Networks; Mamadou BAMBA, CEO for Orange Côte d'Ivoire & Sékou DRAME, CEO for Sonatel Group, will be present at the online press conference.

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 124 million customers at 30 June 2020.

With US$6.63bn of revenues in 2019 and with an average annual growth rate of 6%, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has 54 million customers.

Orange, multi-services operator, a major partner of the digital transformation, provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.