Orange launches Sanza touch to improve mobile Internet access in Africa

Created: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 08:20

Telecom company Orange has announced the Sanza touch, an exclusive Orange smartphone and the most affordable 4G Android (Go edition) device globally

This launch is supported by Google and builds on efforts since the launch of Android (Go Edition) in 2018 to accelerate the pace of digital adoption across the continent. The device will sell around US$30, and the ultra-available price point is designed to make it the most accessible on the market with the aim of driving digital inclusion and providing more people with access to the mobile Internet.

This 4G Android (Go edition) smartphone has a 4” screen, 8GB memory and 1750mAh battery, offering more than four hours of battery life while streaming videos. Customers can use the Orange app collection (My Orange, Orange Money and Livescreen to stay up to date with news trends) and access the most popular apps, including YouTube Go, Google Go, Facebook and WhatsApp.

The Sanza touch smartphone will be available with a bundled mobile data plan (voice, SMS, data) from October 2020. It will be sold in most Middle East and Africa countries, starting with Guinea Bissau, Côte d’Ivoire and Madagascar.

Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, said, “Orange wants to strongly accelerate access to connectivity on the African continent. One of the barriers to Internet use is the price and ease of use of most smartphones. The partnership with Google to offer the Sanza touch smartphone for sale will enable us to solve this problem thanks to its affordable price and advanced functionalities.

“While 90% of the world’s population is now covered by mobile broadband, 3.3 billion people who live in areas covered by mobile broadband remain unconnected for reasons such as affordability, low levels of literacy and digital skills.”

Mariam Abdullahi, director, platform partnerships, Android and Play, Africa for Google, stated, “The goal of our Android devices, including this first-of-its-kind highly affordable Android (Go edition) device, is to bring the power of computing equitably to all. We can only achieve this mission if everyone is able to access devices at affordable price points to use in their daily lives and have access to the benefits presented by the digital world.”