TE Connectivity launches new antennas for 5G, NB-IoT and LTE-M

Created: Friday, 25 September 2020 07:29

TE Connectivity (TE), a specialist in innovative wireless communication connectivity solutions, has introduced new 5G, NB-IoT and LTE-M antennas to address the broad frequency band and different bandwidth demands of cellular Internet of Things (IoT) devices

The specialist stated that the growth of cellular IoT devices is driving the market demand for 5G and wide-area cellular low-power network (LPWAN) products.

NB-IoT and LTE-M are standards for LPWAN radio technology, with the former focusing on indoor, low-cost, long battery life and high-density connection, and the latter focusing on machine-to-machine communication.

The optimised 5G and cellular LPWAN connction performance relies on wide frequency bands and reliable RF performance that can be supported by TE antennas. A range of band solutions ranging from 600 MHz to 6 GHz can be provided by new antennas introduced by TE for 5 G, NB-IoT and LTE-M.

Customers can choose new antennas with various mounting types (e.g. board mount, embedded, external or terminal antenna), cable length and connector options, depending on their system architecture. Since no tuning is required, these antennas can be easily integrated into end devices and TE can offer services for embedding and even complex multiple antenna assemblies.

Han Sang Cheol, product manager at TE’s data and devices business unit, said, “5G will bring 10x to 100x improvement over the existing 4G LTE. Cellular LPWAN is vital to make our life intelligently connected.

“TE is accelerating our pace along with market trends, introducing new reliable antennas to the market, offering customers quick-to-market solutions while delivering optimal performance to create a safer and connected future even in the face of harsh environments.”